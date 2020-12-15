Radford supports local artisans in pop-up Holiday Night Market

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Dozens of people gathered Monday night in Radford to support local businesses in a socially distanced way.

They came together at the city’s new Triangle Park for a first-of-its-kind Holiday Night Market.

People braved the wind to support their neighbors and get their hands on unique holiday gifts.

The miniature pop-up market was designed to create more outlets for local artisans during this challenging year.

“Selling your goods online it’s just not the same as having that interaction for customers,” said co-organizer Lauri Murphy. “We want to provide this opportunity for the artists to get out and sell their homemade goods.”

The market is just one of the Winterfest activities that are planned through February. You can find more events on the Visit Radford website.

