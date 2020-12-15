Advertisement

Radford supports local artisans in pop-up Holiday Night Market

Dozens of people gathered Monday night in Radford to support local businesses in a socially...
Dozens of people gathered Monday night in Radford to support local businesses in a socially distanced way.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Dozens of people gathered Monday night in Radford to support local businesses in a socially distanced way.

They came together at the city’s new Triangle Park for a first-of-its-kind Holiday Night Market.

People braved the wind to support their neighbors and get their hands on unique holiday gifts.

The miniature pop-up market was designed to create more outlets for local artisans during this challenging year.

“Selling your goods online it’s just not the same as having that interaction for customers,” said co-organizer Lauri Murphy. “We want to provide this opportunity for the artists to get out and sell their homemade goods.”

The market is just one of the Winterfest activities that are planned through February. You can find more events on the Visit Radford website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
Heavy rain moves in for Monday morning.
Heavy rain moves in early Monday followed by winter storm Wednesday
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County

Latest News

On Monday, Radford’s City Council met virtually for its last meeting of the year to dish out...
Radford dishes out final CARES Act funds for utility payments, e-tickets
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted after camper stolen from Evington property
Seeking A Pardon From The Governor
Family and social justice advocates request a pardon for the, “Martinsville Seven,” nearly 70 years after their execution
Goshen FD Gifts
Goshen FD Gifts