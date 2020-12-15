Seedling farm in Augusta County aims to keep Virginia green

CRIMORA, Va. (WDBJ) - One of Virginia’s little known forestry secrets is nestled in Augusta County, but serves people all the way into Southwest Virginia. Whether you want to spruce up your yard or thicken the woods on your property, this nursery is here to help get you started.

For more than 100 years, Augusta Forestry Center and Seedling Nursery in Crimora has provided millions of seedlings for the reforestation of Virginia.

“There’s usually a very big high demand for everything we raise here,” assistant forestry manager, Joshua McLaughlin said.

Across the property you can see where some seedlings have already been harvested and others are the next to go.

“Right here where I’m standing, we just lifted some of them out last week,” nursery technician, Jake Good said. “We’ll start back up again the first of January, early February.”

Every year the Virginia Forestry Department grows between 40 and 50 different species on this farm.

“Everything we grow we try to be as local as possible,” McLaughlin said.

Most of the seeds you might see sprouting came from Virginia trees which means they’re the best suited for the Commonwealth’s climate and soil.

“If a person’s got patience and time, and they buy a seedling from us, it might be one to two years old, but the seedling price is very inexpensive,” McLaughlin explained.

While this nursery isn’t competing with the private industry, there’s still a benefit to buying from them.

“The Virginia Department of Forestry’s seedling nurseries are 100% self supporting<” McLaughlin said. “So every seedling sale we have keeps this great operation going and keeps Virginia green.”

“It’s really rewarding,” Good said. “You ride by somewhere and you see the tree tubes and think, ‘Man, those trees came from where I work. I grew those.’ It’s a good feeling to keep Virginia green.”

Along side their apple, dogwood, red maples and dozen other species, the nursery also grows Christmas tree seedlings.

Before families can find the perfect Christmas Tree, seeds from trees past must be harvested, planted and grown for several years.

“It might be six to eight years down the road before you start seeing them hit the market,” McLaughlin said.

But if Christmas tree farmers plant seedlings instead of seeds, they’d be able shave a few years off of work. That’s where Virginia’s Forestry Department seedling’s nursery comes in.

“This crop right here was planted in the fall of 2017,” McLaughlin said pointing to the rows behind him.

There’s roughly 15 to 18-thousand three-year-old white pine trees in each of the remaining rows of seedlings.

“We babied them. We watered them. We weed them. We fertilize them. We get them to grow. We winterize them for that first year,” McLaughlin explained. “And then that second year is when we start selling the crop.”

From there the seedlings are harvested and shipped out or picked up by farmers all over the Commonwealth.

“The hope is once we pull these seedlings, they won’t stay in the cold storage for long,” McLaughlin said. “The Christmas tree farms will actually pick these up pretty quick within a week after we get them out of the ground and they’ll get them in the ground pretty quick.

And in about 8 years, these trees might become part of your holiday, whether as Christmas trees, wreaths or even garland.

“It’s kind of neat when you go by a Christmas tree farm down in Galax, Virginia or Fancy Gap, Virginia and you go, ‘Hey! I saw that person’s name on a seedling order. I know where those came from!’ It makes you feel good,” McLaughlin said.

For more information and seedling prices, click here.

