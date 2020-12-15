South Boston selects new police chief

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston has selected a new police chief to replace the retiring Chief Jim Binner, who has held the position since 2007.

Town Manager Tom Raab announced 43-year-old Bryan Young had been selected for the position.

Young has more than 22 years of state law enforcement experience and began his career with the Virginia Conservation Police in 1998.

Young has served in the Lynchburg areas as well as in the Roanoke Valley, Southside Virginia and the Smith Mountain Lake area. In 2016, he was appointed assistant chief of the Virginia Conservation Police and has served as acting chief since then.

Young is a 1994 graduate of Franklin County High School who holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bluefield College. He has completed numerous training academies hosted by the FBI and other organizations.

This will not be Young’s first time in Halifax County. He spent 2003-2006 supervising conservation police operations in the area.

“The time I spent in Halifax County was some of the most enjoyable years of my law enforcement career. The people of Halifax and the Town of South Boston treated me like family and I knew that South Boston was likely a place I would return later in my career.” said Young. “I am humbled to have this opportunity and return to this area. Chief Binner has left big shoes to fill and I am hopeful the relationships I built during my previous time in Halifax will serve me well as I step into this new role.”

Young also met his wife in Halifax. In his time off, he enjoys hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his wife and daughter.

Young will start in his new position on January 18, 2021.

