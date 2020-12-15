Advertisement

Superintendent of Western Virginia Regional Jail announces retirement

(Ashley Boles)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The superintendent of Western Virginia Regional Jail has announced he will retire effective March 1, 2021.

Bobby D. Russell announced the decision to the Authority Board by saying, “It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve you and the citizens of our communities and represent such a highly regarded agency as the WVRJ. I cannot say enough about how wonderful it has been to work for such a committed and dedicated authority board.”

Russell has served as superintendent since 2010, and was deputy superintendent before that. He oversaw the growth of the facility from construction to operational, according to a release from the jail.

His career also includes stints with the City of Roanoke and Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

He has served on the board of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, the Virginia Association of Regional Jails, Department of Criminal Justice Services and Virginia Cares.

Western Virginia Regional Jail has seen an uptick recently in COVID cases, with 120 of the jail’s 830 inmates having tested positive on one day in November, with five staffers also testing positive.

