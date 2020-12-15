Advertisement

Suspects wanted after camper stolen from Evington property

The pop-up camper was stolen from a property along Orrix Creek Road
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pop-up camper was stolen in the morning on December 8 along Orrix Creek Road in Evington.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a 2009 TrailManor hard shell pop-up camper was removed by what appears to be a dark-colored medium-sized SUV with trim on the lower portion.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
Heavy rain moves in for Monday morning.
Heavy rain moves in early Monday followed by winter storm Wednesday
COVID in Virginia: new-case count drops, percentage of positive tests ticks down slightly
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Courtesy Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 3
One flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Floyd County

Latest News

Dozens of people gathered Monday night in Radford to support local businesses in a socially...
Radford supports local artisans in pop-up Holiday Night Market
On Monday, Radford’s City Council met virtually for its last meeting of the year to dish out...
Radford dishes out final CARES Act funds for utility payments, e-tickets
Seeking A Pardon From The Governor
Family and social justice advocates request a pardon for the, “Martinsville Seven,” nearly 70 years after their execution
Goshen FD Gifts
Goshen FD Gifts