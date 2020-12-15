Suspects wanted after camper stolen from Evington property

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pop-up camper was stolen in the morning on December 8 along Orrix Creek Road in Evington.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a 2009 TrailManor hard shell pop-up camper was removed by what appears to be a dark-colored medium-sized SUV with trim on the lower portion.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

