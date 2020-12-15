TAP to bring in matches, programs of closing Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWVA

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A force in the Roanoke community for decades, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia has announced it will be closing its doors due to a continuous drop in grant funding and donations, along with the difficulty of fundraising during the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The BBBS board unanimously voted it is no longer financially feasible to continue operations.

Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) has agreed to bring in the BBBS mentoring program and coordinate their 50 current matches to continue helping children in the Roanoke Valley. TAP will add the after-school tutoring program, outdoor adventures, and in-school mentoring programs that currently partner with public school systems and Roanoke City Parks and Recreation.

“While we are sad to close the area’s largest and longest running youth mentoring program, we are confident it is the right choice. We are forever grateful to TAP and confident the organization provides the experience and resources necessary to best serve our children,” adds BBBS Board President, Laura Carini.

The name BBBS will not be used due to the cost of affiliation fees. TAP’s Super Hero Kids program will bring in the mentoring program. The mentoring piece of Super Hero Kids will go by “Super Hero Kids Connections.”

