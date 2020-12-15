Advertisement

TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.(AP/Business Wire)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Nathan Apodaca, more commonly known as the TikTok star Doggface208, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 post on his Instagram page.

Apodaca became an internet sensation in September when a video of him skateboarding on a highway in Idaho while drinking cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” went viral on TikTok. The video has since been viewed 73 million times on the social media platform TikTok.

In the post, Apodaca shares a photo of his test results notifying him he tested positive for COVID-19 and asks for followers to “send prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
We'll see a wide range in snowfall totals because of the sleet and freezing rain mixing in.
Wintry mix arrives overnight leading to a sloppy, slick Wednesday
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Courtesy WDBJ7
Driver charged after crash into home at 15th and Orange
hit and run
2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

Latest News

Collecting Food In Albermarle County
Collecting Food In Albermarle County
Radford U Talks Education Of Health Students During COVID-19 Concerns
Radford U Talks Education Of Health Students During COVID-19 Concerns
Analyzing Thanksgiving COVID-19 Cases
Analyzing Thanksgiving COVID-19 Cases
Carilion Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Tuesday
Carilion Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Tuesday
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death