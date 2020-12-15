Advertisement

Virginia electors cast votes for Biden, Harris

Virginia's 13 electors cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden Monday afternoon.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the country and here in the Commonwealth, members of the Electoral College voted Monday.

Virginia’s electors met at noon in the State Capitol, where all 13 voted for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Susan Swecker, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, was elected President of the College of Electors.

“It is one of the great honors of my life to be part of this tradition and process,” Swecker said, “one which reminds us all of the fundamental truth that our Democracy is alive, that even in the toughest times it endures, because we the people are united in our belief in the promise of America.”

The Democratic candidates won the November 3rd election in Virginia with 54 percent of the vote.

Members of Congress will meet in joint session on January 6, 2021 to count the electoral votes for President and Vice-President. The President-Elect will be inaugurated at noon on January 20.

