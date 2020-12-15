Advertisement

Virginia Tech football coach to return next season

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente will be on the sidelines next season.

Athletic Director Whit Backcock told the media Tuesday Fuente “should and will return” as Hokies football coach next season.

Fuente has been head coach at Virginia Tech since 2015. He led the Hokies to a 5-5 conference record in 2020, 5-6 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
We'll see a wide range in snowfall totals because of the sleet and freezing rain mixing in.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday’s storm
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
hit and run
2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Latest News

VHSL won’t require face masks during training, games
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) manages to elude the tackle of Washington...
Washington leads NFC East after gritty 23-15 victory over 49ers
VMI guard Kamdyn Curfman scored a team-high 17 points in the Keydets' win over Hampton.
Curfman, Parham carry VMI over Hampton 79-64
Courtesy WVIR
UVA concludes football season, gives program time off after challenging 2020