Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - Beginning in January, Virginia will offer driver privilege cards for non-U.S. citizens.

The credential is for those who cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements and therefore are ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in the Commonwealth.

People are eligible to obtain the driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:

Are a non-US. citizen who is a resident of Virginia.

Have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months.

Do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions.

“We are pleased to offer this new credential to give thousands of tax-paying Virginians the opportunity to drive legally on our roadways, something they previously have not been able to do,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

Customers must provide the following original documents to obtain a Virginia privilege card:

Two proofs of identity

Two proofs of Virginia residency

Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number

Tax return documentation

Further steps depend on the customer’s licensed driving history, and they will be required to pass a vision screening.

Virginians may begin applying for a driver privilege card beginning January 2, 2021.

