Advertisement

Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens

Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.(DMV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - Beginning in January, Virginia will offer driver privilege cards for non-U.S. citizens.

The credential is for those who cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements and therefore are ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in the Commonwealth.

People are eligible to obtain the driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:

  • Are a non-US. citizen who is a resident of Virginia.
  • Have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months.
  • Do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions.

“We are pleased to offer this new credential to give thousands of tax-paying Virginians the opportunity to drive legally on our roadways, something they previously have not been able to do,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

Customers must provide the following original documents to obtain a Virginia privilege card:

  • Two proofs of identity
  • Two proofs of Virginia residency
  • Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number
  • Tax return documentation

Further steps depend on the customer’s licensed driving history, and they will be required to pass a vision screening.

Virginians may begin applying for a driver privilege card beginning January 2, 2021.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
hit and run
2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
Courtesy WDBJ7
Driver charged after crash into home at 15th and Orange

Latest News

A mixed bag of precipitation heads our way Wednesday.
Tuesday, December 15, Midday FastCast
Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!
South Boston selects new police chief
Coronavirus Mask
COVID in Virginia: New-case increase drops, positive test percentage rises