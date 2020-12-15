A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday’s storm

Today will be the quiet before the storm. We should see a good amount of sunshine early followed by increasing clouds late. An area of high pressure builds into the northeast pumping down chilly air at the surface. At the same time a storm system will head our way Wednesday and override that cold air at the surface. This will give us a wintry mix of precipitation. We’ll see snow, sleet and freezing rain. The system should exit by Wednesday night with sunny weather returning by Thursday.

Significant winter weather will impact our area. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be chilly, dry, and sunny. Highs look to only reach the upper 30s to low and middle 40s. Colder air moves in for Tuesday night with lows in the 20s. With the cold air in place this could set us up for snow Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

We will be watching another wet system moving in by the middle of the week leading to a significant day-long winter weather event. WINTER STORM WATCHES have already been issued in advance of the storm and cover most areas along either side of the 460 corridor and points north and west.

OVERVIEW & MODELS

It’s rare we have a slam dunk, all snow forecast for our area. This won’t be one of them. For now it appears likely that parts of our area will see significant snow totals, likely north into the Alleghany Highlands and WV mountains. For the rest of the region, temperatures (both on the ground, and in the clouds) will play a big role in what type of precipitation could fall through the day Wednesday.

A more westerly track would lead to warmer temperatures aloft and less snow for our area. At this time, it appears that is where models are trending. Ultimately, this looks like an impactful mixed bag system with snow, sleet and freezing rain along with some plain rain toward the southside.

STORM TIMING

The mix of sleet and snow begins between 5am and 7am Wednesday morning and lasts throughout the day, tapering off late Wednesday night.

A mix of precipitation is expected Wednesday. More likely all snow in the Highlands, and mostly a rain/mix across the Southside as warm air move in. (WDBJ7)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Totals will vary from place-to-place because of of the wide array of precipitation types that will occur. This is a very challenging forecast in terms of amounts since mixing is expected. Sleet/rain/ice can eat away totals significantly. Here’s a breakdown of the basics.

PRECIPITATION TYPE SNOW & ICE AMOUNT ROANOKE VALLEY

Roanoke, Bedford, Franklin, Botetourt, Smith Mountain Lake Mostly snow to start with a rain/snow line developing nearby. A mix is possible at any point during the day 1-3 inches of snow/sleet mix possible. Ice: Glaze CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Lynchburg, Appomattox, Campbell, Amherst A rain/snow line will develop nearby so a mix is possible at any point during the day 1-3 inches of snow/sleet mix possible. Ice: Glaze SOUTHSIDE

Danville, Martinsville, South Boston, Charlotte Court House Early morning freezing rain, changing to mostly rain by afternoon. Mostly rain; Ice: 1/4″ or less. NEW RIVER VALLEY

Blacksburg, Radford, Wytheville, Pearisburg, Marion Snow to start mixing with sleet at times during the day. 2-4 inches of snow & sleet mix. Locally highest toward VA/WV border. Ice: <1/4″ HIGHLANDS

Covington, Clifton Forge, Lexington Nearly all snow event; Snow could fall heavily at times. Significant snowfall expected. 5-9″ possible. Ice: Very little

The highest snowfall totals remain in the Highlands and along the I-64 corridor, with lesser amounts toward the Southeast. (WDBJ7)

ICE POTENTIAL

Along with the snow and rain, ice (freezing rain) remains a possibility. While we are NOT expecting this to be a huge ice storm, just don’t be surprised to see a light glaze of ice along road signs and elevated objects.

We could see a period of freezing rain on Wednesday. (WDBJ)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Cold air looks to remain in place into the weekend. Highs will linger in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.