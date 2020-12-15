Woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Erin Wilson, 27 of Wytheville, was arrested Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Ave while Radford City Police were conducting a warrant service. Authorities found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and about a half-pound of marijuana at the property.

Wilson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine.

She is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

