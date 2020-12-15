Advertisement

Woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Radford

Authorities found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and about a half-pound of marijuana at the property.
Courtesy Radford PD
Courtesy Radford PD(Radford PD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Erin Wilson, 27 of Wytheville, was arrested Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Ave while Radford City Police were conducting a warrant service. Authorities found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and about a half-pound of marijuana at the property.

Wilson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine.

She is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
We'll see a wide range in snowfall totals because of the sleet and freezing rain mixing in.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday’s storm
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Courtesy WDBJ7
Driver charged after crash into home at 15th and Orange
hit and run
2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

Latest News

VA COVID-19 Cases Down As Flu Cases Rise
VA COVID-19 Cases Down As Flu Cases Rise
Centra COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Tuesday
Centra COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Tuesday
Preparing The Roads For Winter Snow
Preparing The Roads For Winter Snow
Courtesy Carilion
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Carilion Clinic