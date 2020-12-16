Advertisement

Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53

Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points and Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine.
Radford Highlanders logo
Radford Highlanders logo(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points as Radford beat Longwood 62-53.

Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine points for the Highlanders (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules chipped in seven points.

Justin Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (1-5, 0-2 ). Juan Munoz added 10 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We'll see a wide range in snowfall totals because of the sleet and freezing rain mixing in.
Wintry mix arrives overnight leading to a sloppy, slick Wednesday
A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Courtesy WDBJ7
Driver charged after crash into home at 15th and Orange

Latest News

Liberty Men’s Basketball hosts South Carolina State University at the Liberty Arena on December...
Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an...
Radford helps Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches his team play against Pittsburgh during the...
Whit Babcock affirms commitment to VT head coach Justin Fuente: ‘We must and will do better’
Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock addresses the state of the Hokies' football...
Everything Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock said at Tuesday’s press conference