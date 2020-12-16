Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53
Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points and Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points as Radford beat Longwood 62-53.
Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine points for the Highlanders (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules chipped in seven points.
Justin Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (1-5, 0-2 ). Juan Munoz added 10 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.