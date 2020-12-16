Attorney General Mark Herring to seek re-election

LEESBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday his intention to run for re-election.

In a letter he wrote making the announcement Herring said:

“Serving as your attorney general has been the honor of my life. We’ve worked together to promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians, to expand and secure the civil rights of our fellow Virginians, and to show Virginians a new vision for what their Attorney General can do for them. The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished. That is why I am seeking another term as your attorney general and running for re-election in 2021.”

Herring has served two terms as Virginia’s attorney general. His record of progressive leadership has earned him the endorsement of many Democratic leaders throughout the Commonwealth.

During his time in office, Herring has worked to protect Virginians’ healthcare, including women’s healthcare and abortion access. He has led criminal justice reform and worked to combat gun violence. Herring has also worked to preserve Virginia’s environment and natural resources, ensure an inclusive Commonwealth, protect Virginians’ money and support survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.

In a video announcing his re-election bid, Herring told Virginians:

“Together we’ll work to keep you and your communities safe, fighting policies that fuel racism, hate, and violence because we believe in justice for all Virginians. That means dismantling systemic racism, expanding opportunity, and holding law enforcement accountable to the communities they serve. Together, we’ve fought some big fights because these are the fights that matter. And you know the attacks on our rights won’t stop. I’m asking again for your support as attorney general—as the people’s lawyer—protecting and expanding the rights of all Virginians.”

