Advertisement

Crews work standoff with man potentially-armed in Montgomery Co. home

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to a home near the 3700 block of Peppers Ferry Rd. and Amber Rd. in Montgomery County for reports of a potentially-armed man refusing to leave the property.
Courtesy WDBJ7
Courtesy WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to a home near the 3700 block of Peppers Ferry Rd. and Amber Rd. in Montgomery County for reports of a potentially-armed man refusing to leave the property.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is homeless and went back to the home of family members to try and work out previous conflicts. After getting into an argument, the man was asked to leave by the family. He refused, stayed at the property, and is known to possess firearms in the past.

He is the only person that is still in the home.

Authorities reached out with a loudspeaker to the man multiple times to no response.

There are numerous guns that are known to be in the home.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch means significant snow and/or ice accumulation may lead to travel problems.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Wednesday’s storm
We'll see a wide range in snowfall totals because of the sleet and freezing rain mixing in.
Wintry mix arrives overnight leading to a sloppy, slick Wednesday
VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases Monday
Courtesy WDBJ7
Driver charged after crash into home at 15th and Orange
hit and run
2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

Latest News

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, following...
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts see Thanksgiving surge
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested in connection with March murder of Roanoke woman
Breaks are strongly encouraged during class, as are water breaks.
Roanoke cycle and yoga studio strengthens COVID requirements for classes
Roanoke City Schools to reopen with just two days per week of on-site learning beginning Jan. 25
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches his team play against Pittsburgh during the...
Whit Babcock affirms commitment to VT head coach Justin Fuente: ‘We must and will do better’