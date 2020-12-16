Crews work standoff with man potentially-armed in Montgomery Co. home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to a home near the 3700 block of Peppers Ferry Rd. and Amber Rd. in Montgomery County for reports of a potentially-armed man refusing to leave the property.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is homeless and went back to the home of family members to try and work out previous conflicts. After getting into an argument, the man was asked to leave by the family. He refused, stayed at the property, and is known to possess firearms in the past.

He is the only person that is still in the home.

Authorities reached out with a loudspeaker to the man multiple times to no response.

There are numerous guns that are known to be in the home.

