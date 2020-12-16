Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Icy mix continues as winds increase; Refreeze overnight
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Henry County Public Schools to start with two-hour delay Thursday
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania