Florida golfer snatches ball back after it lands on alligator

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WVLT) - A golfer in Florida didn’t exactly “play it as it lies,” during a round but was able to get his ball back after it landed on the back of a large alligator, WFTX reported.

Kyle Downes of Cape Coral was golfing when his ball ended up on the back of a large alligator that was sunning itself near a water hazard.

WFTX reported Downes slowly approached the gator from behind and was able to snatch the ball before it slithered away into the water.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WFTX. All rights reserved.