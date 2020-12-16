Advertisement

Florida golfer snatches ball back after it lands on alligator

A golfer in Florida didn’t exactly “play it as it lies,” during a round but was able to get his ball back after it landed on the back of a large alligator, WFTX reported.
Florida golfer snatches ball back after lands on alligator.
Florida golfer snatches ball back after lands on alligator.(Kyle Downes)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WVLT) - A golfer in Florida didn’t exactly “play it as it lies,” during a round but was able to get his ball back after it landed on the back of a large alligator, WFTX reported.

Kyle Downes of Cape Coral was golfing when his ball ended up on the back of a large alligator that was sunning itself near a water hazard.

WFTX reported Downes slowly approached the gator from behind and was able to snatch the ball before it slithered away into the water.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WFTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Icy mix continues as winds increase; Refreeze overnight
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Courtesy FBI
‘Too Tall Bandit’ wanted for 16 bank robberies in NC, SC, and TN
Over $9 million in fake jewelry was seized in Cincinnati last week, federal officials announced...
$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed
Woman hit in traffic and killed in Lynchburg
Jamar Hanchell, age 31 of Rocky Mount, NC, and Destiny Duncan, age 18 of Norfolk, Va. were...
Two charged for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Bedford