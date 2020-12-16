Advertisement

Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam has issued a state of emergency to deal with winter weather, which is underway with Wednesday’s storm.

Executive Order 73 directs state and local governments to “render appropriate assistance to prepare for this event, to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation, and to implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities so as to return impacted areas to pre-event conditions as much as possible.”

Northam authorized of a maximum of $350,000 for state and local government assignments and state response and recovery operations, authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The order is in effect through January 15 unless amended.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Wintry mix will impact the region through tonight
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at-large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested in connection with March murder of Roanoke woman

Latest News

Snow, sleet and freezing rain moves in from the south before sunrise.
Wednesday, December 16 - Winter Storm
In this Nov. 8, 2004, file photo, the aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence,...
Northern lights a ‘big miss,’ US space forecaster says
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
The new entrance to Summit Ridge Drive in Bedford County was built months after heavy rainfall...
New entrance in place at Bedford County neighborhood months after washout