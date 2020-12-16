Advertisement

Governor Northam presents biennial budget amendments

FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Nov. 9, to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions and other amendments to legislation approved during a special session. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sarah Irby
Dec. 16, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam proposed amendments to the 2020-2022 budget Wednesday.

The proposed budget provides funding for response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering economic recovery and restoring a progressive agenda.

Key investments would support early childhood, K-12 and higher education; boost funding for historically Black colleges and universities; increase access to affordable housing; transform African American historical and cultural sites; expand high-speed broadband; and reform the criminal justice system. The budget would also ensure Virginians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available, according to the governor’s office.

The full release from the governor’s office can be found here.

