Governor Northam presents biennial budget amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam proposed amendments to the 2020-2022 budget Wednesday.

The proposed budget provides funding for response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering economic recovery and restoring a progressive agenda.

Key investments would support early childhood, K-12 and higher education; boost funding for historically Black colleges and universities; increase access to affordable housing; transform African American historical and cultural sites; expand high-speed broadband; and reform the criminal justice system. The budget would also ensure Virginians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available, according to the governor’s office.

The full release from the governor’s office can be found here.

