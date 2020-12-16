Advertisement

Henry County Public Schools to start with two-hour delay Thursday

Twelve-month staff should arrive on a one-hour delay (employee code 1).
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools will begin on a two-hour delay Thursday, due to the potential for icy roads.

Twelve-month staff should arrive on a one-hour delay (employee code 1).

Science SOL Tests will be given at the secondary level on a two-hour delayed schedule. More details will be delivered Wednesday evening to those students planning to participate.

Meal pickup will be available at each school on a regular schedule on Thursday afternoon. The meal delivery program will resume as scheduled Friday morning, with no pickup that afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Icy mix continues as winds increase; Refreeze overnight
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A plow works through the I-64 corridor Wednesday.
Highlands experience sleet, rain mix as VDOT works slushy roads
Watch for black ice overnight and for the morning commute.
Wed. December 16 - Evening Forecast
Courtesy FBI
‘Too Tall Bandit’ wanted for 16 bank robberies in NC, SC, and TN
Over $9 million in fake jewelry was seized in Cincinnati last week, federal officials announced...
$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati