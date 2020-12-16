Henry County Public Schools to start with two-hour delay Thursday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools will begin on a two-hour delay Thursday, due to the potential for icy roads.

Twelve-month staff should arrive on a one-hour delay (employee code 1).

Science SOL Tests will be given at the secondary level on a two-hour delayed schedule. More details will be delivered Wednesday evening to those students planning to participate.

Meal pickup will be available at each school on a regular schedule on Thursday afternoon. The meal delivery program will resume as scheduled Friday morning, with no pickup that afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.