Highlands experience sleet, rain mix as VDOT works slushy roads

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It started off as a very wet day in the highlands.

Forecasts had the area down for several inches of snow, but the storm had other ideas.

“We knew that there was a possibility for icing as well as some snow,” said Sandy Myers, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District communications manager.

Myers says crews prepped for a possible snow event. However, she says changes were quickly adapted to for a sleet event.

“In this part of the country it’s not unusual to have a forecast for perhaps a heavy snow one day and the next day actually turn out to be a little bit different, so the crews are always ready,” said Myers.

Cars traversed through the slushy roadways as the sleet quickly turned to rain by afternoon.

However, with daylight fading and temperatures dropping, VDOT is preparing for what might be next.

“Right now we’re going to continue to monitor where we can put down salt. We will do that on just a plain, wet road surface,” said Myers.

They’re reminding drivers to take it slow as the storm passes through and surface temperatures drop.

