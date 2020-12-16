LewisGale director receives first COVID-19 vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Regional Health System has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

LewisGale’s medical director, Dr. Pro Cortorreal, was the first employee to receive the vaccine Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, LewisGale stated:

“Its a pivotal moment for us all, but as we await universal distribution, we ask you to keep our patients, colleagues and communities safe. Preventative measures like face masks, social distancing and washing hands are just as important now as ever.”

LewisGale received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. (LewisGale)

