Man arrested in connection with March murder of Roanoke woman

Terry was arrested without conflict Tuesday
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Terry, 40 of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of Cassandra Pizzi after her body was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of 4th St. SE on March 27.

Warrants were obtained for the charges throughout the course of the investigation after Terry was identified as a suspect.

According to Roanoke Police, Terry was arrested without conflict with the help of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force.

