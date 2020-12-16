Man arrested in connection with March murder of Roanoke woman
Terry was arrested without conflict Tuesday
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Terry, 40 of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of Cassandra Pizzi after her body was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of 4th St. SE on March 27.
Warrants were obtained for the charges throughout the course of the investigation after Terry was identified as a suspect.
According to Roanoke Police, Terry was arrested without conflict with the help of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force.
