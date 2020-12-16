No injuries reported in Roanoke train derailment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A derailment Wednesday morning in Roanoke is under investigation to determine the cause.

Nine cars derailed from a train leaving the Roanoke railyard at Randolph Street about 2:15 a.m., according to a Norfolk Southern spokesman. No injuries have been reported.

Personnel and contractors are there to assess damage and begin uprighting and moving the cars.

