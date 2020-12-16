Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern has informed employees of furloughs within its mechanical department.

A company spokesman declined to say how many employees will be affected, saying the furloughs are “needed to align our operations with the current economy,” and that they are spread across multiple locations.

In a statement, a spokesman says, “We know furloughs are always hard for impacted employees and even harder around the holidays. We are working to provide an extended notice period for impacted employees. NS appreciates the hard work and commitment of all the men and women on the Thoroughbred Team, which makes these decisions particularly difficult.”

The company says the furloughed employees will have opportunities to apply for positions elsewhere within Norfolk Southern.

In May, the company announced only a handful of employees remained at the Norfolk Southern Locomotive Shop in Roanoke, with most having accepted buyouts after the company announced the shop and distribution center were closing.

85 mechanical workers had the option at that time to relocate to the company’s shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

