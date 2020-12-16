Advertisement

Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern has informed employees of furloughs within its mechanical department.

A company spokesman declined to say how many employees will be affected, saying the furloughs are “needed to align our operations with the current economy,” and that they are spread across multiple locations.

In a statement, a spokesman says, “We know furloughs are always hard for impacted employees and even harder around the holidays.  We are working to provide an extended notice period for impacted employees. NS appreciates the hard work and commitment of all the men and women on the Thoroughbred Team, which makes these decisions particularly difficult.”

The company says the furloughed employees will have opportunities to apply for positions elsewhere within Norfolk Southern.

In May, the company announced only a handful of employees remained at the Norfolk Southern Locomotive Shop in Roanoke, with most having accepted buyouts after the company announced the shop and distribution center were closing.

85 mechanical workers had the option at that time to relocate to the company’s shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Icy mix continues as winds increase; Refreeze overnight
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Courtesy FBI
‘Too Tall Bandit’ wanted for 16 bank robberies in NC, SC, and TN
Over $9 million in fake jewelry was seized in Cincinnati last week, federal officials announced...
$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
Woman hit in traffic and killed in Lynchburg
Jamar Hanchell, age 31 of Rocky Mount, NC, and Destiny Duncan, age 18 of Norfolk, Va. were...
Two charged for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Bedford