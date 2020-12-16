Advertisement

Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72

Greg Parham had 17 points to lead six VMI players in double figures.
VMI Keydets logo
VMI Keydets logo(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 17 points to lead six VMI players in double figures as the Keydets easily beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72.

Sean Conway added 15 points for the Keydets (5-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 12 points. Trey Bonham and Kamdyn Curfman each added 11 points.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Lewis also had three blocks.

Tyrese Duncan had 15 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins and Tyron Duncan added 11 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We'll see a wide range in snowfall totals because of the sleet and freezing rain mixing in.
Wintry mix arrives overnight leading to a sloppy, slick Wednesday
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at-large
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash
Coronavirus Mask
COVID in Virginia: New-case increase drops, positive test percentage rises

Latest News

Radford Highlanders logo
Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53
Liberty Men’s Basketball hosts South Carolina State University at the Liberty Arena on December...
Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an...
Radford helps Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches his team play against Pittsburgh during the...
Whit Babcock affirms commitment to VT head coach Justin Fuente: ‘We must and will do better’