Person dies after being hit by car in Lynchburg

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6047
(KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Graves Mill Road. Lynchburg Police responded to a parking lot for a report of a person injured shortly after 11:30.

Rhonda Hayes, 61 of Lynchburg, died at the scene.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6047.

