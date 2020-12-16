Person dies after being hit by car in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Graves Mill Road. Lynchburg Police responded to a parking lot for a report of a person injured shortly after 11:30.

Rhonda Hayes, 61 of Lynchburg, died at the scene.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6047.

