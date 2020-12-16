Advertisement

Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52

Blake Preston recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Flames.
Liberty Men’s Basketball hosts South Carolina State University at the Liberty Arena on December...
Liberty Men’s Basketball hosts South Carolina State University at the Liberty Arena on December 15, 2020. (Ross Kohl) (WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Liberty to an 82-52 win over South Carolina State.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points for Liberty (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Darius McGhee added 16 points. Chris Parker had 11 points, eight assists and five steals.

Rahsaan Edwards had 14 points for the Bulldogs (0-8). Floyd Rideau, Jr. added 10 points.

