PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Pulaski has a new town manager. Darlene Burcham is permanently taking on the role.

The Town Council made the announcement at its meeting Tuesday night. The decision was a unanimous vote.

Burcham has served as interim manager since July 1. She officially becomes town manager on January 1st.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.