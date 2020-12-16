Queen of Virginia serves up holiday meals for hundreds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The company that operates more than 5,000 skill games across Virginia served up a free holiday meal for hundreds in Roanoke.

Queen of Virginia teamed up with The Coffee Pot to provide 700 turkey dinners on Tuesday.

The company has just over half of the skill game terminals in the state and has generated more than $30-million for Virginia’s COVID relief fund.

Queen of Virginia and the local businesses that host the machines hope the General Assembly will allow them to continue operating in the Commonwealth.

