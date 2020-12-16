Advertisement

Radford helps Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60

Aluma and Alleyne each added 13 points for the Hokies
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an...
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times | AP)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60.

Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds.

Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with 18 points.

Hunter Cattoor added 11 points off the bench for the Hokies.

