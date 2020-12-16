Advertisement

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts see Thanksgiving surge

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are seeing a Thanksgiving surge in COVID cases.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said they have recorded 15% of their COVID-19 case count in the last week, and believe social gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday are a significant factor.

Morrow is Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“We are seeing the effects of Thanksgiving,” Morrow told reporters during a weekly briefing Tuesday morning. “And all of us are deeply concerned about the effects of the winter holidays, Christmas, New Year’s, and other holidays on top of the surge that we’re already seeing.”

Morrow described the vaccine as” an extraordinary Christmas gift,” but she said the roll-out will take time.

Until then, she encourages everyone to hunker down, avoid large gatherings and stay safe.

