Roanoke City Schools to reopen with just two days per week of on-site learning beginning Jan. 25

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City school board voted Tuesday to revise its 2021 reopening plan to include on-site learning on just two days per week, rather than the previously stated four.

This move will go into effect for the third nine weeks of school, beginning January 25.

The vote tally landed at 4-3 in favor.

Click here for more about Roanoke City Public Schools.

More details to follow.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.