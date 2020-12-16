Roanoke cycle and yoga studio strengthens COVID requirements for classes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re not drawn in by the bright pink exterior, the blaring music and flashing lights may just do the trick.

High intensity pedaling is taught by Hustle Haven’s founder and co-owner, London Ray-Dykstra. Its a studio that first opened its doors this summer, in the thick of the pandemic.

“COVID affects our business in a very unique way, its not just controlling the numbers in a retail space but we are an exercise facility, so we’re breathing heavy as we work really hard in a cycle class or flow it out in our Hustle Flow class,” said Ray-Dykstra.

All classes class have less than 10 participants, and each one, including London is wearing a mask.

“My husband and I had just taken some classes at another facility that required mask and while it wasn’t ideal it wasn’t impossible and I just felt like if other cities are requiring it, Roanoke, and Virginia may not require it but we can make it a mandate here in our facility.”

Hustle Haven’s first official day was August 31st and since that time they’ve secured roughly 150 members, plus dozens of folks who just drop in for class.

The new mask rule isn’t going anywhere, and none of the existing protocols like cleaning are changing either.

London wants her small business business to remain a haven for her supporters hustle, but her bigger hope is that all small businesses survive.

“We’re all hanging on by a thread, like a literal very cheap friend. And if you think, ‘oh, they’re doing just fine because they’re open in the middle of a pandemic,’ they’re not,” said Ray-Dykstra.

