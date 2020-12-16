Advertisement

Serious injuries reported in string of crashes on I-81 in Pulaski

Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple injuries, at least some serious, are being reported from a string of crashes on northbound I-81 in Pulaski Wednesday morning.

At least six cars and a UPS truck are involved in the crashes near mile marker 94.

Police are on scene and say most northbound lanes are blocked.

Caption

Elsewhere on 81, all southbound lanes are closed because of a vehicle fire at mile marker 166 in Botetourt County, and other sections of 81 across our region are seeing crashes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and ice will impact the region through the day.
Snow and ice will impact the region through the day
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at-large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested in connection with March murder of Roanoke woman

Latest News

No injuries reported in Roanoke train derailment
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash causes delays along I-81N in Roanoke County
Courtesy WDBJ7
Driver charged after crash into home at 15th and Orange
A Virginia State Police patrol car was struck while parked on the side of I-81 Monday.
Two Virginia State Police troopers injured after patrol vehicle struck