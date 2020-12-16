Serious injuries reported in string of crashes on I-81 in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple injuries, at least some serious, are being reported from a string of crashes on northbound I-81 in Pulaski Wednesday morning.

At least six cars and a UPS truck are involved in the crashes near mile marker 94.

Police are on scene and say most northbound lanes are blocked.

Elsewhere on 81, all southbound lanes are closed because of a vehicle fire at mile marker 166 in Botetourt County, and other sections of 81 across our region are seeing crashes.

