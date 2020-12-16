‘Too Tall Bandit’ wanted for 16 bank robberies in NC, SC, and TN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI says a serial bank robber, nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit,” has struck again in North Carolina.

Investigators believe the robber, who they say is “extremely dangerous” is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. They say the most recent robbery happened on November 27, at the United Community Bank in Etowah, N.C.

The FBI is asking the public to help identify the man responsible and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old. He is between 6-feet,-2 inches and 6 feet-6-inches tall, 210 to 250 pounds, and possibly has brown eyes.

Officials say he speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp that affects his right leg.

In each robbery, he is heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves. He is armed with a black handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter.

The FBI believes the following robberies were all committed by the same person:

-November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

-November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

-November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

-March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

-November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

-November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

-October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

-November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

-November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

-November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

-November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

-October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

-December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

-January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

-November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

-November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Eto

FBI agents are still working with their state and local partners to determine if he could be connected to other robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL FBI. That number is 1-800-225-5324.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.