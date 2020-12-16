Two charged for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are facing charges after a theft in the town of Bedford.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a “be on the lookout” for a black SUV Tuesday afternoon. The SUV was tied to the theft of a purse from a vehicle in town.

The sheriff’s office was later notified that a credit card stolen from the vehicle was used in the Forest area of Bedford County. Deputies located and attempted to stop the SUV, whose driver sped away before crashing. The two suspects were apprehended after running from the vehicle.

An investigation determined 31-year-old Jamar Hanchell of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and 18-year-old Destiny Duncan of Norfolk, had allegedly been going through numerous vehicles in the town and county of Bedford and possibly surrounding areas.

The two were charged with larceny, credit card fraud, possession of stolen property, eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and obstruction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here of use the P3TIPS app.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.