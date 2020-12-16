Virginia State Police warns drivers of possible winter weather conditions

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The weather was wet and rainy when a vehicle hit a state police car off Interstate 81.

The two troopers and driver involved in the incident are fine, but the Virginia State Police want drivers to keep a few things in mind as wet weather in winter conditions return.

Both troopers were seated in their marked Virginia State Police Ford Taurus finishing up on the crash investigation when a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling north on I-81 ran off the road and hit the back of their vehicle. The state police vehicle was parked on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

“They hadn’t pulled off yet. Another vehicle traffic on 81 north saw the trooper, went to move over to the left, lost control of his vehicle, slide off the roadway and stuck the rear of the trooper’s vehicle, “said Virginia State Police Lieutenant Paul Savel.

We were not able to get dash cam footage of the incident, but troopers say with more slippery weather on the way, roads will be more dangerous-- and drivers need to be careful.

“Be mindful of VDOT crews out there trying to clear the roads, stay off the roadways so they can get their job done to clear the roadways for you,” said Savel.

Lieutenant Paul Savel says if you come up on an accident and see emergency crews ---slow down and move over because most winter weather related accidents are due to speed.

“When you’re on the roadways to slow down. Plan for extra time to stop. I know a lot of all-wheel-drive vehicles will go good in bad weather however stopping and turning are usually the issues,” said Savel.

Troopers say as VDOT works to pre-treat roads; drivers should still be ready for worsening conditions.

“Have your cell phone with you in case you get stopped somewhere and can’t get to where you are going,” said Savel.

The state police also suggest staying home if you can, but if you must travel--- clear all snow from your car.

Savel did share a few tips for drivers if they do have to go out in the winter weather, such as checking your tires and windshield wiper fluid.

The two troopers were transported to Wythe County Community Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The driver of the Camry was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

He was also cited for a defective equipment violation.

