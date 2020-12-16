Virginia Tech won’t accept bowl game this year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will not accept a bowl game invitation this year, according to head football coach Justin Fuente.

He said the team came to the decision collectively, though some players did want to play.

“We’re either going to do this all together, or we’re not,” he said at Wednesday’s news conference.

The Hokies had a nation-long 27-year bowl game streak before this season.

The team went 5-5 in conference this season and 5-6 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.