Advertisement

Virginia Tech won’t accept bowl game this year

(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will not accept a bowl game invitation this year, according to head football coach Justin Fuente.

He said the team came to the decision collectively, though some players did want to play.

“We’re either going to do this all together, or we’re not,” he said at Wednesday’s news conference.

The Hokies had a nation-long 27-year bowl game streak before this season.

The team went 5-5 in conference this season and 5-6 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Icy mix continues as winds increase; Refreeze overnight
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at-large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
Mugshot of Christopher Roberts, charged with the death of a woman in a motorcycle crash
Man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

VMI Keydets logo
Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72
Radford Highlanders logo
Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53
Liberty Men’s Basketball hosts South Carolina State University at the Liberty Arena on December...
Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an...
Radford helps Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60