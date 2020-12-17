Advertisement

Abii scores 17 to lift Liberty over Carver College 91-38

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for Liberty (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Micaiah Abii had 17 points off the bench to lift Liberty to a 91-38 win over Carver College. Keegan McDowell had 11 points for Liberty (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Blake Preston added seven rebounds. The 91 points were a season best for Liberty.

Antwon Ferrell had six rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games.

Most Read

Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Icy mix continues as winds increase; Refreeze overnight
Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Courtesy The Aware Foundation
Standoff ends in Montgomery Co., suspect still at large
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens

Latest News

Virginia Tech won’t accept bowl game this year
VMI Keydets logo
Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72
Radford Highlanders logo
Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53
Liberty Men’s Basketball hosts South Carolina State University at the Liberty Arena on December...
Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52