Abii scores 17 to lift Liberty over Carver College 91-38

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Micaiah Abii had 17 points off the bench to lift Liberty to a 91-38 win over Carver College. Keegan McDowell had 11 points for Liberty (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Blake Preston added seven rebounds. The 91 points were a season best for Liberty.

Antwon Ferrell had six rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games.