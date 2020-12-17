Botetourt County receives CARES Act grant for increased broadband accessibility

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Thursday that the Governor’s Fast Track Broadband Program has awarded the county a CARES Act grant.

This grant, worth $569,808, will increase local broadband accessibility in the area. The money specifically provides Botetourt with a Citizens Broadband Radio Service 3-sector node and 250 fixed wireless Customer Premise Units (CPEs) for use in the Fincastle area

The county has already secured more than $3.3 million in grant funding to support broadband expansion initiatives.

“Telework, remote education, telemedicine and telehealth are the reasons why we’re really pushing this and trying to get it to people,” Botetourt County Administrator Garry Larrowe said.

This broadband is meant to reach out to around 250 customers in the Fincastle area in the coming weeks and months.

