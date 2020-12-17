Advertisement

Botetourt County receives CARES Act grant for increased broadband accessibility

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Thursday that the Governor’s Fast Track Broadband Program has awarded the county a CARES Act grant.

This grant, worth $569,808, will increase local broadband accessibility in the area. The money specifically provides Botetourt with a Citizens Broadband Radio Service 3-sector node and 250 fixed wireless Customer Premise Units (CPEs) for use in the Fincastle area

The county has already secured more than $3.3 million in grant funding to support broadband expansion initiatives.

“Telework, remote education, telemedicine and telehealth are the reasons why we’re really pushing this and trying to get it to people,” Botetourt County Administrator Garry Larrowe said.

This broadband is meant to reach out to around 250 customers in the Fincastle area in the coming weeks and months.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Winds increase with refreeze overnight
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed
Nine Norfolk Southern cars derail outside the Roanoke railyard
Amtrak routes affected by Roanoke train derailment

Latest News

Radford Christmas Gift Boxes: Sheriff Armentrout and Sylvia Wright
Radford Sheriff announces Christmas Gift Boxes for special program participants
Norfolk Southern crews have removed nine cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday.
Rail repairs continue following derailment in Roanoke
Danville Police Book
Danville Police Chief and Gang Prevention Coordinator write book addressing rift between police and Black community
VA Unemployment Claims Rising
VA Unemployment Claims Rising
Police Looking for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Police Looking for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run