Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles are involved in crashes on I-81 in Pulaski
Fatality reported among multiple crashes on I-81
Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
Freezing rain has been the big problem with Wednesday's winter storm.
Winds increase with refreeze overnight
Norfolk Southern mechanical department employees furloughed
Nine Norfolk Southern cars derail outside the Roanoke railyard
Amtrak routes affected by Roanoke train derailment

Latest News

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
Hack against US is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says
Holiday shipping deadlines are coming up.
Shipping deadlines are quickly approaching this holiday season
Cinebowl Has New Owners
Cinebowl Has New Owners
UVA to Play Gonzaga
UVA to Play Gonzaga
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens