First-time unemployment claims rise across region

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - First-time unemployment claims are once again rising across our hometowns.

More than 2,500 people filed first-time claims in the past two weeks.

Virginia Career Works - Central Region says the spike in first-time claims could be due to a lack of seasonal jobs.

They say that seasonal hiring usually helps support employment during the holidays.

They also say the recent spike in coronavirus cases could be impacting those claims.

“You have some people that are having to stay home because they’ve been exposed to COVID and their employers are asking them to go into a layoff situation and file unemployment claims - we do have that happening with some businesses,” said Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works - Central Region business engagement and outreach coordinator.

Continued claims have dropped to levels not seen since March.

