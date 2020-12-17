Former Blacksburg ‘Paragon Theaters’ reopens under new owners, B&B Theatres

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The movie theatre recently known as Paragon Theaters is under new ownership after it closed earlier this year.

The facility has been bought and sold by many companies over the years.

The movie theatre has also formerly known as the Frank Theatres CineBowl and Grille.

The new owners were open to say this place has had its share of its past issues, including disputes of bankruptcy and unpaid rent.

However, the new company B&B Theatres is looking to turn things around.

“We had to compromise a lot of our plans in 2020 and sort of recognize that despite the fact that ideal conditions may not exist, but the show must go on,” said director of public relation Paul Farnsworth.

Family owned movie company B&B theatres are reopening its first facility in the Commonwealth.

“It’s not just about this location or about this employee workforce but about the industry and sort of the sustainability and the viability of moving forward through such a challenging time,” said Farnsworth.

They are reopening during the pandemic and when college students have left for the holidays. But they see it as an opportunity to get their feet wet.

“Virginia Tech obviously provides a community with a lot commercial support but they’re still in a residence business owner here in the community that I think will benefit from our getting up and running,” said Farnsworth.

B&B says they’ve been in the movie business for nearly 100 years, so they saw taking over this spot as an opportunity to show the community they are here to stay.

“Sustainability is as important of course to us as it is to the people who depend on us for entertainment for employment,” said Farnsworth.

They say there are still challenges they are facing, especially when it comes to getting new content on screen.

“For us the decision really boils down to what content was available and hinged a lot on the release of Wonder Woman 1984 which is coming out on Christmas Day,” said Farnsworth.

Farnsworth says B&B respects the history and concerns people have about the building, but they hope they’ll still give them a shot.

The theatre opens December 18 and tickets are on sale online.

They tell me there will be new cinema safe policies and procedures in place. All to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

They’ll be showing throwback Christmas and family movies for now until more titles are released.

