Franklin County deputies charge 84-year-old man with stabbing death of wife

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 82-year-old woman is dead after Franklin County deputies say her husband admitted to killing her Thursday.

Deputies found Clara R. Taylor, of Moneta, dead in her home on Mallard Cove Road. They reported she was found dead in her bed with apparent stab wounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of a homicide. When deputies arrived at the home they also found Donald L. Taylor, 84, who admitted to killing his wife, Clara.

Taylor has been arrested and charged charged with second degree murder. He’s being held in the Franklin County jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.