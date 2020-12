Hokies quarterback Hooker entering transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has decided to enter the transfer portal.

In a Tweet Thursday, he wrote, “I am forever thankful to Virginia Tech for helping me become the man I am today. Thank you Coach Fuente & Coach Cornelsen for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love.”

Hooker wrote he will enter the portal upon December graduation.

Nothing but love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F4FGJJMZNA — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 17, 2020

