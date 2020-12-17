Lynchburg City Schools extends remote-only learning until January

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/LCS Release) - An increasing number of cases of COVID-19 has resulted in Lynchburg City Schools extending its remote-only learning status.

After a review of the post-Thanksgiving holiday COVID-19 data and in consideration of the upcoming December holiday break, the LCS school board chose to make the extension through January 8. Students who were participating in hybrid learning during the first semester will return to in-person learning January 11.

The extension of Phase 2, according to the school board, will allow an examination of COVID-19 numbers to allow the board to respond accordingly before returning to hybrid learning. The district says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data during the holiday break and keep the community informed of any trends prior to returning to hybrid learning January 11.

The school board also voted that athletics would follow Phase 2 (enhanced) along with instruction. Further, given the rise in community COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg and surrounding Seminole District communities, a recommendation to delay athletic competition until January is being considered by the Seminole District. During this time, LCS athletes and coaches may continue to engage in small group pod work as indicated in the Phase 2 (enhanced) Guidelines which can be found here.

Finally, as COVID-19 cases increase, the School Board will temporarily suspend in-person public comments during school board meetings for the period of January 1, 2021 - January 31, 2021. Public comments are welcomed by either sending a written statement to the school board clerk at daytp@lcsedu.net or by leaving a voice message at (434) 515-5077 by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Written statements will be read aloud by the chair/vice-chair, and voice messages will be played during the public comment section of the school board meeting.

The board continues to encourage the public to view LCS School Board meetings live on its LCS YouTube Channel or Comcast Cable Channel 17. View School Board meeting schedules, agendas, and videos at www.lcsedu.net/schoolboard/meetings.

