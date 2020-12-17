Man sentenced to four life terms in prison for Halifax murders

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohamed Aly pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to four consecutive life terms for the first degree murders of Joel Bianda and Ayanna Maertens Griffin and carjacking in Halifax County.

In Halifax Circuit Court, he was also sentenced to 18 years for related firearms offenses.

According to the Halifax Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Aly “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” killed Bianda and Griffin in February 2020.

Bianda had agreed to drive Aly from Alexandria to Danville. Griffin, Joel’s girlfriend, went along for the ride. Aly had told Bianda he needed a ride to Alexandria to pick up a friend. Aly took a gun with him, a 9 mm, which he had picked up in Alexandria from, in his words, a “marked location.”

As he rode in the back seat from Alexandria, he told police, he was holding the 9 mm. He was having what he described as “thoughts.” When asked what kind of thoughts, he said the thoughts were “bad thoughts and good thoughts.” He was having doubts about college and about his home life. At one point, the group stopped at a Wawa, and Bianda asked Aly to drive, which he did for about 100 miles.

Investigators believe they switched back again in Halifax County, about an hour short of their destination in Danville. Just a few minutes later, in the early morning hours of February 8, 2020, Aly told Bianda to pull over. Aly told police he knew the gun was loaded and the safety was off. He got in the middle of the back seat.

While Bianda was pulling over, while the car was still moving, in Aly’s words, “I pointed the gun at his head, without thinking, without saying anything, I pulled the trigger.” A second later, he shot Griffin.

As they were both slumped over, the car was still moving. Aly reached forward into the front seat to try to stop it. He opened the back left passenger door and tried to stop it with his foot. He was finally able to put the car in park in the median on Highway 58 near Melon Road.

He unfastened their seatbelts and pulled the victims out of the car, and leaving their bodies in the grassy median, he took the car and drove to Danville. Aly told police he remembered he had left the firearm at the scene, so he returned, with a friend.

Aly took the victims’ cell phones and disposed of them in two locations, looked at and left Bianda’s wallet, found the gun, and drove off. Leaving the scene again, he lost control of the car, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and crashed into the embankment. He abandoned the car, and the two ran into the woods near Melon Road.

They disposed of the gun in the cutover, throwing the two magazines and the firearm into different locations, according to investigators. They found a cab driver out of Lynchburg to pick them up at an empty residence on Highway 58. They went to Danville, back to the home of the home of the friend to clean up. Aly threw his clothes in a dumpster, according to his statement to police, and he hired another driver to pick them up from Danville and take them to Virginia State University.

Aly convinced a friend from Alexandria to pick up them up from there, telling her he had been in a car accident. They rode with her from the general vicinity of Virginia State, back to Aly’s home in Alexandria. There, he returned to school, posted on social media, and “generally appeared to resume normal life,” according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“The Commonwealth has consulted closely with law enforcement and the families of the victims, which we do whenever possible,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Tracy Quackenbush Martin. “Most of the family members wanted to see Aly spend the rest of his life in prison, and the Commonwealth agreed that multiple life sentences were appropriate to achieve justice in the case.”

