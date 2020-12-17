Montgomery County crews respond to multiple fires Wednesday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency services crews in Montgomery County had a busy day Wednesday.

The Christiansburg and Riner volunteer fire departments, along with Christiansburg Rescue, responded to a trailer fire just after 9:30 p.m. They were able to quickly locate and extinguish it.

Our first responders can’t seem to catch a break today... Shortly after 9:30, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept.,... Posted by Montgomery County Emergency Services on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

An hour later, CFD and CRS responded to a vehicle fire. When they arrived, they say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment of a salt spreader. Firefighters were able to quickly bring that fire under control as well.

