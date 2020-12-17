Montgomery County crews respond to multiple fires Wednesday night
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency services crews in Montgomery County had a busy day Wednesday.
The Christiansburg and Riner volunteer fire departments, along with Christiansburg Rescue, responded to a trailer fire just after 9:30 p.m. They were able to quickly locate and extinguish it.
An hour later, CFD and CRS responded to a vehicle fire. When they arrived, they say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment of a salt spreader. Firefighters were able to quickly bring that fire under control as well.
