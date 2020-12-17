Advertisement

Norfolk Southern crews clear track after cars derail in downtown Roanoke

Norfolk Southern crews worked into the night Wednesday to clear nine cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern crews worked into the night Wednesday, removing nine rail cars that derailed early in the morning near the Hotel Roanoke.

The accident happened around 2:15 am. No one was injured. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Crews spent the day removing the cars one by one and pushing them to the side. Norfolk Southern said the crews would assess the track, repair any damage and conduct a thorough inspection before reopening the line.

Chadwin Agner lives nearby, and watched the work Wednesday morning.

“I hear trains all the time, and I just heard something loud last night I guess around 1:30, two o’clock,” Agner told WDBJ7. “I didn’t think anything of it until I woke up today and I’m like, well, that’s a mess.”

At 6:00 pm Thursday, Norfolk Southern reported its crews still had one tanker to remove. After that, a spokesman said track repair would begin in earnest, but it could be late Thursday morning before the area is fully reopened.

